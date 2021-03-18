Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 6.2%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 781,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 667,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,802,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,266,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

