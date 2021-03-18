Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base, new business wins and international presence have been boosting Adient's prospects. Adient’s focus on streamlining its portfolio bodes well. The firm's recent deal to terminate its Yanfeng JV in China for $1.5 billion will allow it to navigate China's automotive market independently and position it for further growth in the nation. Adient's fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business. However, elevated leverage of the firm plays a spoilsport. Also, the firm expects to witness short-term hiccups amid the global chip shortage. Unfavorable forex translations, negative trade policies, high R&D expenses for upgraded technology remain headwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADNT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

