adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €276.50 ($325.29).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €285.00 ($335.29) on Monday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €284.55 and a 200 day moving average of €280.68.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

