AdEx Network Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001973 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $131.44 million and $91.08 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.20 or 0.00628146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025133 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034374 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,021,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,879,190 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

