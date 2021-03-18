Adam Valkin Sells 142,934 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Adam Valkin sold 142,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $5,398,617.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Valkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Adam Valkin sold 179,961 shares of Vroom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $6,777,331.26.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,627,150.00.

Vroom stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

