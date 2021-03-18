Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

ADAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get Adagene alerts:

Shares of ADAG opened at $22.00 on Monday. Adagene has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

There is no company description available for Adagene Inc

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.