Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes $180,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,387 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.02.

NYSE:DVN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

