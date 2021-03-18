Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 934 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevard LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 92,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,392,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $15,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $321.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

