Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Accenture has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ACN opened at $264.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.46 and its 200-day moving average is $244.85. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

