Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.32-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.29. Accenture also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.32-8.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.08.

NYSE ACN opened at $264.27 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.46 and a 200-day moving average of $244.85. The company has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

