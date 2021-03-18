Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $144.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.46.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,594 shares of company stock worth $2,428,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

