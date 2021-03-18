ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.94.

Shares of ACAD opened at $27.55 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

