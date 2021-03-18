Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the February 11th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $312.92 million, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.81. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Acacia Research by 526.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

