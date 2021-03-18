Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 772,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 11th total of 956,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 888,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.06. 51,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,881. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

