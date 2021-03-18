AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 11th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,086,000.

ABCL stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

