888 (LON:888) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on 888. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

Shares of LON:888 traded up GBX 16.38 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 349.88 ($4.57). 1,481,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,573. 888 has a one year low of GBX 70.04 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 362 ($4.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

