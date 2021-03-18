7,982 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,948,000 after buying an additional 159,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,858,000 after buying an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

