75,379 Shares in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Bought by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRRA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SRRA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,734. The company has a market cap of $219.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.56.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Oncology Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

