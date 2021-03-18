73,481 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

VNLA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.12. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,586. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

