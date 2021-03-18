72,622 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 72,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.