706 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 143,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,231,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

NYSE LH opened at $238.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $252.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.71 and a 200 day moving average of $208.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

