697,420 Shares in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Purchased by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 697,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 1.30% of Alaska Communications Systems Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,276,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 417,860 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,874,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,690,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 573,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 119,856 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSK stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

