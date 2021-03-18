6,487 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Acquired by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nordstrom by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 99,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Nordstrom by 12.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,609 shares of company stock worth $2,583,691. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

