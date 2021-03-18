6,400 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNOV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

NYSEARCA:FNOV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.36. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

