621 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,714,000. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.