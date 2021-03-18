5,023 Shares in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 356,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASS opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $688.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

