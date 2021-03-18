4,849 Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 831,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 81,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Endava by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 291.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.