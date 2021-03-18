$46.66 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post sales of $46.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $43.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $190.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $198.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $199.75 million, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $218.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFBC traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $67.41. 809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

