4,543 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,769 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

