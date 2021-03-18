4,490 Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TechTarget by 324.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TechTarget by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $80.15 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

