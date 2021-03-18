3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $60,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after acquiring an additional 210,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $188.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $171.30. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

