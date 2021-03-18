3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,216.60

3i Group Plc (LON:III) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,216.60 ($15.89) and last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.87), with a volume of 768452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175.50 ($15.36).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

Get 3i Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,147.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,086.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

In other news, insider Julia Wilson bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Also, insider Simon Borrows sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39), for a total transaction of £58,900,000 ($76,953,227.07). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 900,039 shares of company stock worth $1,028,744,707.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.