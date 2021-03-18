$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce sales of $39.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.18 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $1.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,344.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $253.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.85 million to $284.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $559.14 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $644.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.85) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.19. 757,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,820. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

