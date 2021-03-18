$39.55 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report sales of $39.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.61 million to $41.30 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $40.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $158.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.39 million to $168.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $169.00 million, with estimates ranging from $160.57 million to $180.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1,107.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $11.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in City Office REIT by 417.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

