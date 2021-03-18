3,878 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

