3,760 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.5% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.54. The stock had a trading volume of 248,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,684,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $642.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average is $266.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.