374 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,537.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9,609.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,741.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,489.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.