36,998 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Repligen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,071. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

