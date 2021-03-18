35,000 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Purchased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 156,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,504,180. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

