340 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $728.22 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

