$333.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report sales of $333.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.50 million and the lowest is $311.39 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $358.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of CBOE traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.40. 448,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $107.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

