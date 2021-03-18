31,003 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,256.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 76.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 57,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $103.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

