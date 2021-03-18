$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report $310,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTGN. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.23. 28,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,932. The company has a market cap of $315.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.