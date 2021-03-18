2,947 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 64.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.50. 14,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,080. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

