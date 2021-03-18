27,679 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. Seagen comprises about 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,728 shares of company stock worth $23,671,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,783. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.67. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.