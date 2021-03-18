27,125 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 69.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 134,760 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average is $110.76. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.