$253.07 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report $253.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.84 million and the highest is $258.63 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $266.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

STAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

STAY stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after buying an additional 206,658 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 45.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 623,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 204.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

