2,500 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inari Medical by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after buying an additional 818,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,508,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,871,000 after buying an additional 275,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 216,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $15,425,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,076,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,496,216 shares of company stock valued at $247,852,892.

NARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

