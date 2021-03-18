24,918 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Regency Centers by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 215.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

