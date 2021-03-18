24,065 Shares in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 172,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 167,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 50.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114,925 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 572.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 65,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of WOW opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.